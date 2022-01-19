How and why to delete a VPN connection profile from our Mac, iPad or iPhone

In these times, it is a very good idea to use a VPN service to connect to the internet in a safe and secure way. When we install one of these services on our iPhone, iPad or Mac, the app responsible for it installs, in turn, a VPN configuration profile so that we can access the service. Some profiles that, however, are not always removed correctly after stopping using the service. Fortunately we can remove them manuallyLet’s see how.

Why should you delete a VPN profile?

Before we get into how to delete a connection, let’s briefly talk about when. There are mainly two situations in which we will manually delete a profile of VPN connection. The first one is that we are having errors in the connection with the VPN service that we have contracted. In these cases, a good resource is to delete and reinstall the profile later. The other situation is that we have stopped using a VPN service and the profile continues to appear in our system, which could make it impossible to access the internet correctly.

In both situations, deleting the profile is the best option, a very simple option as well. On our Mac we will do it exactly like this:

In the Apple () menu we choose System preferences. We came in Net. We touch the padlock at the bottom right and enter the Mac username and password or use Touch ID. In the sidebar we select the service that we want to delete. We touch the “-” at the bottom of the list. We close the window. we choose Apply.





While, in our iPhone or iPad the steps to follow, although they are very similar in terms of concept, are quite far in execution. They are just the following:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. We enter General. we touch on vpn. We touch the “i” next to the connection we want to delete. we touch Remove VPN.

Without being essential, it is good idea that after the deletion of the profile we restart our device to make sure the connections are re-established correctly. From here we can either conclude our work or go back to the app of our VPN service to reinstall the necessary profile to use the service.

The truth is that VPN connections are usually very stable and rarely give errors. Rarely, however, it is far from never, so it is interesting to have the method of eliminating these profiles at hand. If we use or have used a VPN service and experience extremely slow connections, errors in them or simply the total impossibility of reaching the internet, cleaning these small profiles is a good idea.