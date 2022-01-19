How many applicants are from outside Spain?

Number of applicants admitted to the MIR 2022, according to their country of origin.

The Ministry of Health has admitted 3,392 candidates from outside Spain for the current exam session MIR, which represents 25.9 percent of the total number of applicants who may apply for the exercise on January 29. Specifically, 4,123 requests from foreign doctors have been submitted, for which the percentage of those admitted is 82.27 percent.

This follows from the analysis carried out by Vincent Matas, of the Granada Medical Union Studies Center, which reports that of the 13,059 applicants who appear on the final list published by the ministerial body, 9,667 (67.02 percent) come from Spain, followed by admitted candidates from America, with 2,671 applications (18.52 percent); of the European Economic Community (EEC), with 487 (3.38 percent); and of rest of Europe, with 94 (0.65 percent).

The number of doctors from Asia is 79 (0.55 percent), while Africa they are 38 (0.26 percent). The rest of those admitted to the test, another 23, belong to middle East or no data available, which represents 0.16 percent.

Distribution of MIR 2022 applicants by country

After Spain, the country with the most applicants and admissions to the MIR is Colombia, with 676 applications admitted, followed by Ecuador, with 413 applications; Venezuela, with 324; bolivia, with 279; Peru, with 277; Italy, with 266; Cuba, with 148; Y Dominican Republic, with 145.

Data that, according to the author of the study, shows that, although the MIR system is “Improveable in many aspects”, is also “highly valued” in the world and doctors from 88 different countries come to train in this call.

On the other hand, of the total admitted, 1,518 doctors are affected by the quota, who dispute the 328 places that may be covered by people who do not hold an authorization to reside in Spain.



Distribution of MIR applicants in the 2017-2022 calls

The report, which analyzes the data of MIR applicants in the calls for the last five years, shows that Spain has received applications from 111 different countries in this period. As for the percentage of feminization, which is 63.0 percent in total, presents important differences by country. In the case of Spain reaches 65.3 percent, while in others it does not reach 50 percent, as is the case of Russia or Mexico.

In these last five years, Colombia has established itself as the most notorious nation of origin, with 3,630 doctors admitted to the MIR, followed by Ecuador, with 2,119 doctors admitted; Y Venezuela, with 2,038 admitted. Among the 25 countries with the most definitive applicants, which total 72,225, apart from Spain, where 72.3 percent of the total come from, there are 17 countries from South America and six from Europe.

Morocco is the country of Africa with more representation, with a total of 173 doctors admitted in these five years. From the remaining 86 countries, 1,360 doctors admitted in these five calls come, 1.85 percent.