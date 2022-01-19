How much does Jeff Bezos earn per month without being CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, mainly after the success that Amazon has had in the world market. Last year, Bezos stepped down as CEO to pursue other projects such as philanthropy, as well as building his other companies Blue Orgin and The Washington Post.

Although he is no longer executively involved with Amazon, its founder continues to earn earnings of the company he founded in 1994, plus other earnings that he has for the activities he is currently engaged in, a situation that continues to position him as one of the wealthiest men.

According to The Independent, Jeff Bezos has a total income, between his salary and additional compensation, of $1,681,840 dollars, an amount that was broken down as follows: $140,153 per month, $32,343 per week, $4,608 per day, $192 per hour, and $3.20 per minute.

Even though this is his monthly income, Jeff Bezos’ net worth has been more impressive, as according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, represents $6,250 million dollars per month, $1.44 billion a week, $205 million a day, $8.56 million an hour, and $142,667 a minute.

Since leaving the CEO of Amazon, Bezos’s business efforts have focused on improving Blue Orgin and The Washington Post, so that they are prosperous companies and walk alone as Amazon has done.

Washington Post was acquired by the tycoon in 2013 for $250 million dollars, after this media outlet was put up for sale after going through a severe financial crisis that led to bankruptcy. Currently, this media outlet has been financially restructured and does not represent losses for the current administration headed by Jeff Bezos.

Blue Orgin is probably the biggest challenge for its founder, since this technology company aims to develop trips outside the Earth, a situation that has led Bezos to work for years to achieve this goal. In September 2021, he made this first trip with tourists to space, which lasted 11 minutes in its entirety, but Jeff Bezos himself has said that he will continue working to do more.

With the consolidation of Amazon as one of the most prosperous companies globally, Jeff Bezos was considered one of the most powerful men and a character to follow by Time magazine. Last year, the also space tycoon and entrepreneur Elon Musk held this distinction from the media.

