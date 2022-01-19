New York It is one of the most important cities in all U.S and there are hundreds of things you can enjoy in this beautiful city, but without a doubt one of its great attractions is that it has been the location of famous series, including Sex and the City. If you love this series, now you can take a tour that will make you feel inside it.

The guided tour company On Location Tour offers this tour with the alternative of doing this tour in private and public mode for fans where they can travel by bus to the most representative places where the series of the nineties, the movie and the current installment are set “And just like thatStreamed on HBO Max.

Among the places you will visit on board this tour are the neighborhood of Greenwich Village, Soho, West Village, Little Italy, and Meatpacking District. Other places you can see while on board this sex and the city tour It includes the Magnolia Bakery store, the Italian cookware company Scavolini, Onieal’s restaurant and even the high-end restaurant Buddakan.

During the trip you will be able to hear curious facts about the series, as well as fun facts from the filming, secrets and have access to exclusive discounts in restaurants and bakeries.

You can also take the opportunity to get out of the vehicle and take pictures of yourself in those unmissable places in the series, so if it is your dream to pose as Sarah Jessica Parker This is your moment.

How much does the Sex and the City tour in New York cost?

The costs to live this tour are different depending on the experience you want to have, below we give the available options.

The public tour costs $66 dollars per person and it takes place several times a week and in case you want a premium seat the cost is $76 dollars for each one. The tour lasts 3 hours and a half.

For its part, the private tour takes place every day and lasts one hour, you can choose to travel by limousine for an extra cost. The cost per entry is $135 dollars per ticket and limousine rental for more than two people starts at $750 dollars.