How to start training and exercising if you have never done anything

To lead a healthy life it is necessary eat a healthy diet, get careful rest, and be active . move and doing physical exercise will help us get away from a sedentary lifestyle (and everything that this could cause in our health).

But if we have never played sports, getting into it (as much as our New Year’s resolution may be) can be overwhelming. How to start or what do I need are some of the questions that arise when we decide to lead a more active life with which to take care of ourselves.

That’s why we wanted to talk to Ana Fresia, physiotherapist specialized in therapeutic exercise and sports injuries , to clarify what is essential to take the big leap and go from sedentary to active person.

“Ideally, before starting to do sports like crazy, you go to a professional who advises us what is best for us,” explains Ana. “Each person has needs and if we start on our own and at risk we can injure ourselves and get frustrated.” you can sign up to an exercise plan that allows you to change habits , in addition to offering advice from an expert.

A healthy life is not only sport





“All we eat is the gasoline that we give to the body to do that exercise later”, so It is vital that a healthy diet accompanies physical exercise in this set-up of our body, as Ana explains to us.

if you already have healthy eating (a really healthy one), we would already have the first step done.

Leading an active life is essential

Getting fit is not something we can do overnight. In fact, if we have never done anything and from one day to the next we go out in the street with our sneakers and intend to run 5 kilometers, it is most likely that we will finish our purpose of doing more sports at that very moment.

If we lead a sedentary life The first step will undoubtedly be moving to a more active life. there are small changes that we can incorporate as Ana explains to us “walk to work or by bicycle, for example” , always go up the stairs or take the opportunity to walk while we talk on the phone, are essential. Leading an active life will reduce the risk of injury in training because our body will be in better physical shape from a base.





Think about why you want to exercise

If we are clear why want to play sports (lead a healthier life, gain resistance, improve our lung capacity, lose weight, tone our body…) it will be easier to motivate ourselves to do sports and above all, set goals and meet them.





Plan your workouts and set real goals

It is advisable to set schedules to avoid “I don’t have time” and begin to include physical exercise in our day-to-day routine. “Planning is vital”, explains Ana, “and the exercise must be progressive. We cannot arrive the first day and pick up a 20 kilo dumbbell if you have never gained weight to exercise.”

As the expert explains, “the body has to adapt to this new stimulus and exercise progressively, increasing the level little by little” . That’s why it’s important that the goals are realistic to prevent frustration if we don’t get it from taking away our desire as well.

Choose a sport you like

According to Vitónica experts, the only way to maintain physical activity over time is to choose a sport that you like: “Carrying out a sport that you don’t like has only one end and that is that you end up leaving it completely” .





But don’t think that getting in shape is going for a run or hitting the gym. There are many sports and so varied that it is practically impossible for any of them to fit you. Yoga, skating, dance, running, weights, cycling, pilates, crossfit, swimming, tennis, soccer, hiking, martial arts… Think about what you might like and start there.

And if nothing seems to go with you because you know that laziness is your greatest enemy, you can try one of these sports with which to get in shape will not be a problem because they are fun and you will not realize that you are exercising .