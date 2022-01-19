“If you don’t have millions of followers, you’re nobody”

What a stir Germán Ortega (one of the two halves of the comedy duo ‘Los Mascabrothers’) caused with his statements about the horrible defect of hiring artists based on their following on social networks, instead of their talent.

This is how he commented on the Gustavo Adolfo Infante program, saying: “It’s very sad and it’s not very cool for everyone, I want to touch on that point, because now it turns out that if you don’t have so many millions of followers, you’re nobody.”

And Ortega is right, although he speaks from the privilege of being famous, both the comedian and his brother Freddy took many years to build their prestige and the wide following they have achieved in their 30-year career. But not all working actors are so lucky and currently the trend is to give them the opportunity if and only if the artist is supported by a large number of followers on social media platforms.

This conditioning factor that Ortega energetically reviled has become a prerequisite, at least in Mexico, for someone to be considered to have a job in the art world.

About a year ago, as you will remember, the well-known actress Elvira Monsell, who has a career spanning more than 40 years, opened the conversation and put the issue on the table, by making public a complaint that she, like numerous other performers, were being discriminated against by productions and casting directors (commonly known as ‘castineros’ in Mexico), for the simple fact of not having social networks or, if they did, not having more than a hundred followers, when the producers hope that be thousands, to be able to guarantee them a job in a play, film or TV project.

“What happens if I don’t get this from the networks or if I don’t have followers? Am I condemned to not work anymore?” said Monsell, who stirred up the waters so much that she not only achieved media coverage, but also some job offers that transcended the fact that he did not have as many followers in networks as they demanded when appearing to audition.

Germán Ortega feels that there are people who without the necessary preparation are doing things “for fame, but not for talent.”

“I applaud those who have them [seguidores en redes], because all those people who work, the bloggers and all of them, have earned it and that’s what they live on, that’s great. But they ask me: ‘why don’t you make a YouTube channel?’ And I say: ‘Wait for me, I’m doing television'”.

In allusion to this, figures such as Juanpa Zurita have emerged on critical networks, who, thanks to having become an influencer in the last decade, has achieved numerous opportunities in the media, either ‘acting’ — as in the Luis Miguel series — or as presenter in ‘Who is the mask?’, based basically on his charisma, because as an actor or presenter, Zurita is completely inept, but his followers are so many that they guarantee rating numbers for his broadcast.

Ortega pointed out that it seems unfair to him that talented performers, because they are not popular on networks, are neglected and cannot get a job, pointing out that fame is one thing and prestige is quite another. I agree with him, but there does not seem to be a remedy for this vice that has occurred in the industry (and that is not exclusive to Mexico, it must be said) and that has catapulted many phenomena, while some very professional figures have been cruelly ignored simply because the new generations of viewers do not know them because they do not have a presence on the networks.

What does this attitude mean for the future? In reality, it is difficult to know, since it is a double-edged sword: for every talentless phenomenon like Zurita, who amasses followers without having anything interesting to contribute, there is a Rachel Zegler, who went from the networks to star in ‘West Side Story’ for Steven Spielberg, as he shows his talent to his followers.

I can only think, as someone who has been writing on the subject for 25 years, that it would be great if talent was still considered over fame, or substance over style. But there is nothing written about tastes, so this (horrible) trend seems to be here to stay.

