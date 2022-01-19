Igor Lichnovsky, new reinforcement of the UANL Tigers

Ex-Cruz Azul Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky signed a four-year contract with the Tigres;

The former defender of Blue Cross Y Necaxto, Igor Lichnovsky, is new reinforcement of tigers for him Closure 2022, as revealed by ESPN Digital.

The feline directive and the Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia, the club in which the Chilean was a member, agreed on his transfer for an amount close to 3 million dollars.

The Chilean is a new reinforcement for Tigres. ESPN

The contractual issue with the Chilean defender ended with a labor relationship for the next four years.

Although a few days ago the auriazul leadership was analyzing other prospects in Brazilian soccer, the insistence by the Andean central paid off, because just over a month ago, Lichnovsky rejected the first proposal from the ensemble of ‘La U’.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

In addition to his passage through Machine, Igor also played for the Ray in Liga MX, his experience in national football was key for Miguel Herrera to put him as one of the main candidates to cover the need they had in that position.

Now, the Chilean will have to get ready to accelerate his debut with the feline team this Clausura 2022.