In view of the whole world?: Elon Musk affirms that the tracking of his travels on networks becomes “a security problem”

In a tweet on Monday, the billionaire denied a publication in which it was reported that he would visit the Tesla gigafactory in Berlin no later than this week.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, expressed his concern about the tracking of his trips from some accounts on social networks. Thus, in a tiut published This Tuesday, the businessman said that this situation “becomes a security problem.”

The post was in response to a tweet from user Sawyer Merritt, with more than 170,000 followers, in which he announced that he would stop publicizing any possible Musk trips. “Hereinafter I will not post any travel plans by Elon Musk. I encourage others to do the same. I’m sure Elon doesn’t want these things to be reported, and at the end of the day, we want to keep him and his family safe. safeMeritt explained.

This Monday, Musk denied a publication of the Drive Tesla Canada portal in which it was reported that he intended to visit his company’s gigafactory in Berlin (Germany), no later than this week. In particular, the media assured, citing an informant, that Musk would be mobilized during his stay in two Model Y electric cars, manufactured at the plant.

“Obviously, I can’t comment on all the rumours, but this it is not true. I will be heading to Berlin in mid-February, not this week,” the Tesla CEO said.

Meanwhile, the giant in the electric vehicle market has already submitted all the necessary documentation to start production at the gigafactory, but is still waiting for the green light from the German authorities.