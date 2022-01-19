International media react to the lobbying contract that Guatemala made in the US and that Taiwan will pay – Prensa Libre

The negotiation was made with the firm Ballard Partners last Thursday, January 13 for a value of US$900 thousand –about Q7 million– to be paid by the Taiwanese government.

Leading international media reacted this Tuesday, January 18 to the Guatemalan government’s announcement that it had signed in the US. a lobbying contract paid for by Taiwan.

According to the Guatemalan government, the lobby seeks “promote the interests of Guatemala in the United States, particularly in matters of strategic communication, attraction of investment, economy, tourism and improving the country’s position for the promotion of products from small producers”.

The official communication did not explain the reason Taiwanese government funds were used to hire the American firm.

The contract was signed between the Guatemalan government and Brian Ballard, who represents the aforementioned firm.

Ballard’s figure resonates in the world of lobbying and even some local media point out that when that character speaks “Florida Major Donors Open Their Wallets.”

“It wasn’t Ballard’s decision”

According to a post by Politician, the firm assures that it was not Ballard’s decision that Taiwan financed the project and that there is nothing that is not allowed.

Politician highlights that Guatemala is part of the countries of the northern triangle, where the Biden government has tried to take serious measures against corruption. It also highlights the fact that the agreement comes at a time when neighboring countries, first El Salvador and more recently Nicaragua, have recognized Beijing as the legitimate government of China, which led Taiwan to break relations with those countries.

The outlet also highlighted that Ballard was one of Donald Trump’s fundraisers and former lobbyist and other US politicians

“Unusual move”

The newspaper The Hill highlighted, meanwhile, that the contract signed by the Guatemalan ambassador to the US, Alfonso Quiñónez, “It is not an illegal move, but it is unusual.”

He highlighted the fact that the US signed an agreement with Guatemala to support the country’s economy and fight corruption as root causes of irregular migration.

The Hill also recalls that Ballard is a “powerful lobbyist whose signature was the fifth highest grossing lobby group in 2020″.

“Mutual benefit”

the news agency Associated Press (AP) cites Joanne Ou, pspokesperson for the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which explains that the agreement was made based on the principle of “assistance and mutual benefit” in order to promote the diplomacy of both countries and based on the needs of the friendly governments of the Island.

Ou also told AP that the deal complies with US law, for which it was supported by the Guatemalan government.

However, the agency also cites Robert Kelner, a lawyer specializing in lobbying law, who believes that such agreements are not illegal, but “It is unusual for one government to pay lobbying fees for another government.”

AP He also recalls that in the past Taiwan has made several donations to Guatemala, such as bus fleets or agricultural equipment. “But it has not been able to compete with China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway territory and has worked aggressively to isolate it on the world stage.”

more media

Taipei News, Pennsylvania News Today, Nasdaq, The Week, CNBC Y voice of america They also highlighted the agreement signed between the countries.

“Ballard will manage the account along with two associates with contacts in the Republican Party: Jose Diaz, a former state representative from Florida who is managing director of Ballard’s Miami office, and Sayfie, who was an adviser to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and led a White House leadership program commission during the Trump administration. A third associate who will represent Guatemala, John O’Hanlon, is a veteran Democrat,” he says. voice of america, quoting AP.

Ballard, meanwhile, said he would provide “defense services and strategic consulting” related to the interaction between Guatemala and the US government and authorities, according to those media.

The media also highlights the frictions that have occurred between the Guatemalan government and the United States, such as the recent State Department criticism of President Alejando Giammattei “for trying to withdraw the immunity of a judge who has been recognized in Washington for exposing bribery cases in Guatemala.”

Also known as Lobbying, due to its Anglo-Saxon origin, lobbying “refers to the planned process of communication of predominantly informative content, within the framework of public relations, of the company, pressure group or organization with the public powers, exercised directly by this or through a third party by means of consideration, whose function is to intervene on a public decision (rule or legal act; in project or applied) or promote a new one”, as defined by the Legislative Information System of Mexico.

