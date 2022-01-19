Investor Explains Why Warren Buffett’s Right-Hand Man Calls Bitcoin “Rat Poison”

Guy Spier underlines the difficulty of identifying the best investments today. In his opinion, it is necessary to discard “things that are certainly not necessary.”

Investor Guy Spier recently said on the ‘We Study Billionaires’ podcast that Warren Buffett’s business partner Charlie Munger was likely trying to protect everyday investors from crypto “losses” by calling Bitcoin a “rat poison“.

During his conversation with Stig Brodersen, Spier stated that “a lot of people are approaching the world of cryptocurrencies, probably in a not very smart way”, and that they are “more likely to lose a lot than to make their fortune on a hill”.

The German-born investor compared the crypto space to a poker room full of tables to play at, and the smartest cryptocurrency investors to poker players, who understand that in their job, more than anything else, the important thing is to join the right table.

“There may only be 1% of those tables that are worth playing at, but there’s a good chance people I know will find their place,” he said. “Charlie Munger is right: for the vast majority of his audience, it’s rat poison squared, but for people in my community, it’s not rat poison squared, it’s an incredibly interesting place to learn and watch“, he added

Spier, who runs the Aquamarine Fund, initially tried to copy every aspect of his “heroes” Charlie Munger and Warren Buffet’s approach to investing and living. However, he realized that it was not necessary and instead focused on developing his own style. “We’re not going to become good investors by eating candy peanuts and drinking cherry Cokes all day, even though it’s fun to do,” he said, adding that there is “a natural progression” when deciding to follow a hero.

Likewise, he underlined the difficulty of identifying the best investments today and stressed that it is necessary to discover what to follow, through a complex growth process that “begins discarding things that are certainly not necessary“.