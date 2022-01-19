Investors show interest in DR

The ambassador of the country in Spain, Juan Bolivar Diaz, affirmed that the diplomatic headquarters is continuously receiving investors especially because he has the information that the country has control over Covid-19 and, secondly, because of the control of corruption.

He argued that although the number of infected people increased in December, the fatality rate in the Dominican Republic due to the pandemic is 0.08%, less than 1%, no ICU threats, no severity.

“The idea has spread here that corruption has been controlled And that is very important. Some people in the tourist area have told me that you no longer have to give money for everything and it is important that you maintain that level of control and that a new mystique of transparency is created in Dominican society. and they highlight it,” he said.

new branch

Meanwhile, the general manager of the Reserve Bank, Samuel Pereyra, announced that soon this institution will open an office of representation in this city, to offer financial advisory services to Dominicans and Spanish investors with an interest in the Dominican Republic.

Pereira explained that This office will also attend to the needs related to the sending of remittances and the acquisition of housing for Dominican citizens.s, in order to properly channel their economic resources, through investments in the country.

He added that “Spain is the second nation with the largest Dominican immigration.”

Investment

Last year, the Banreservas allocated more than US$575 million to finance tourism and the real estate sector.

loans

Pereyra indicated that during 2021 loans to the Tourism and Real Estate Development sector increased by 37%.