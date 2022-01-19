Is a duet coming up? Ángela Aguilar asks Camilo for a collaboration; This was answered by the singer

the talent of Angela Aguilar has made the young singer popular on social networks, where her followers do not miss the opportunity to praise her beauty, style and voice. Besides, the daughter from Pepe Aguilar He keeps you up to date on his life through his YouTube channel, in which he recently confirmed that he intends to collaborate with Camilo.

Although the interpreter tell me how you want”He did not upload a video with this specific title, his fans were in charge of disseminating the clip where the singer refers to the possible duet with Camilo, who is enthusiastic about the idea.

And it is that in the videoblog entitled “What You Didn’t See About The Latin Grammy’s”, Angela approaches Camilo to congratulate him on his musical achievements and despite the fact that the words they exchange are not very well distinguished, the gestures and the subtitles of the video were enough to make the fans of both singers go crazy before the possible collaboration.

After a friendly hug, Camilo and Angela They exchanged some compliments and after making it clear that each one loves the other’s music, the Mexican regional music singer refers to the fact that in the future they might have a collaboration.

“Oh, I would love to because I really like what you do!” Camilo responds to the proposal from Ángela Aguilar, who turned heads with her outfits at the last installment of the Latin Grammy’s.

For its part, Camilo He has not given any news about the long-awaited duet, since he has concentrated on his music and on his wife Evaluna, with whom he is expecting their first baby, which will be named Indigo, just like the video clip in which the Colombian and his spouse gave the news of the arrival of the new member of their family.

Can you imagine what the song between Ángela Aguilar and Camilo will be like? Do you think they manage to mix their musical styles?

