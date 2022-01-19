Is it safe to buy Google reviews for your business?

Read the temptation to buy valuations is great, is it worth doing?

Currently, the competitiveness of businesses that are offered on the Internet is maximum. In addition, the effect of the pandemic has multiplied this feeling of competitiveness, since many businesses have had to close down for not having been able to endure this situation. When a customer can make the decision to enter your store or hire your services, The ratings found on Google have a lot of specific weight. We have already highlighted the importance of your business appearing in the top positions, or how to get positive reviews from your customers.

There is no doubt that it is hard work, it is still an investment in your own business. But it is already known that in the business world it is increasingly complex to be able to stand out, therefore, this aspect should never be neglected. Likewise, your business appearing on Google Maps should be a priority. this tool allows to geographically position a business and compare it with other similar ones, and it is extremely useful on numerous occasions, for example, when we find ourselves in a place that we do not know. Who has not looked for a restaurant with good ratings while traveling?

In case you don’t know, there are companies that offer the sale of valuations for your business. It is a service more than It allows us to positively increase or correct our footprint on the Internet in a very simple and fast way. If you haven’t thought about it yet, here’s what you need to know about buying Google reviews for your business and its security.

Can you buy Google ratings? How to do it?

Yes, it is also a very flourishing type of business. On the Internet you will find quite a few companies that offer this valuation purchase service. The process is very simple, you just have to contact the company you want and request the necessary number of ratings so that your business goes from 3 to 4 stars, for example. As easy as completing the payment and waiting for Google to approve these positive reviews.

But, effectively, it is still a process of distorting reality. If your business has, for whatever reason, quite a few negative reviews and suddenly appears with a much higher number of positive reviews, it can be understood that there has been a purchase of these reviews. Worst of all, users usually notice and don’t take these reviews for granted. They perceive that there has been tongo and, therefore, that you are not very trustworthy. Can it be understood that in a month’s time it goes from 10 negative opinions to 20 positive ones? It would be a very unnatural transformation process.

But it must be recognized that it is a punctual aid that does not have to come amiss. For that reason, buying Google reviews for your business should be seen as something very concrete, a little push at some point. If your trade or business does not offer a good service, you have many negative evaluations, there is no point in trying to artificially correct that trend. The process would go through knowing what is wrong and getting down to work so that the positive evaluations come naturally, that is, by real users.

In any case, the best companies dedicated to buying reviews take great care that whoever writes knows how to do it. Generally they have at their disposal a good number of writers with profiles on Google who usually write reviews following strict criteria. In this way, the opinions that are written are seen more naturally by users and it can take a lot more work for Google to understand that there has been a purchased review.

Yes, Google can indeed detect that a review has not come naturally. In this case, it will eliminate it and the effect for your business will be the opposite of what you are looking for. On the other hand, if you decide to buy a lot of reviews at once, It may be the users who detect that there has been a blatant purchase of ratings and can report them directly to Google. The situation for your business can then become quite complicated.

Then? To do?

Answering the question of the headline of this article, yes, Buying positive reviews for your business is safe. The best companies that offer this service fulfill their mission and will generate an increase in your valuation. They are contrasted pages, therefore, you will not have any type of problem. Now, the person ultimately responsible for Google realizing that the reviews have been bought is you.

It is always advisable to try to get reviews naturally, that is, organically. It will be positive for what sign that your business is working. But, if for whatever reason you are going to buy valuations for your business, do not try to abuse or go to correct a situation quickly. Look at this service as a concrete help for very specific moments, not as a technique to improve your brand image. A little help is always necessary, but do not base your presence on the web on something that is artificially constructed. If you are going to use this type of service, we leave you with some links to companies that offer a Google review shopping service.

You can synthesize the purchase of Google reviews for your business in a very famous phrase by Paracelsus, an alchemist of the 16th century. “Everything is poison and nothing is poison, only the dose makes the poison.”

