It was more expensive! Real España has been severely hit by Covid-19 and traveled to La Ceiba with seven casualties

2022-01-18

The Royal Spain traveled this Tuesday to Ceiba for his tournament debut Closure 2022 in front of Victory in the midst of difficulties. After the last tests PCR eight cases have been detected Covid-19 of which seven are soccer players.

It has been known that the footballers who are isolated due to being infected and will not be in front of Victoria are: Jhow Benavidez, Devron Garcia, Michael Perello, Wisdom Quaye, Getsel MontesIn addition to the youth Exon Arzu, plus another youth player.

The infected players are isolated and all are asymptomatic, since they already have the two doses of the vaccine and some already have the third booster. Among those who are going through the difficulty of the coronavirus, is the club’s physical trainer.

Real España is not the first club with cases of Covid-19 prior to the start of the tournament, the marathon It is another of the clubs that also has several positives and some players are still positive, which has made it difficult for the coaches to put together the lineups. Motagua It also reports more than five positive cases.