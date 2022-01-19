It was one of the greatest jewels of the Masía in Barcelona but Orbelín Pineda arrives to take its place

The Mexican aims to be a starter at Celta de Vigo and take away the ownership of former Barcelona, ​​Denis Suárez.

Mexican midfielder Orbelin Pineda, managed to be registered in the Spanish League with his new team, the Celta Vigo, whom he has extremely happy to the point of having a safe place in the ideal eleven above a former jewel of the Masía del Barcelona who failed to consolidate.

The Mexican was summoned for the league duel against Osasuna, although his record had not yet been made, however, the striker Thiago Galhardo released the foreigner place with which Orbelín could be registered and aims to be a starter for the rest of the season, which would cause annoyance in a former teammate LionelMessi.

The midfielder would be taken into account above one of the greatest jewels of the Masía del Barcelona. It’s about the midfielder Dennis Suarez, who plays in the same position in the field as the Mexican and who at the time became a starter with the Spanish giant.

However, his level of play has decreased and now everything seems to indicate that Orbelin Pineda He will take his place in the team, in addition to the fact that it seems that he will be a fundamental piece in the coach’s scheme, Edward Coudet, who is an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, so he is familiar with the midfielder of the Aztec country.

How much did Orbelín Pineda cost Celta de Vigo?

One of the reasons that facilitated the arrival of Orbelin Pineda to Spanish football is that he arrived freely after finishing his contract with the Blue Cross and decide not to renew to fulfill his dream in Europe. So the Celta Vigo got one of the best Mexican players freely.