Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Provided Misleading Financial Representations – NBC New York

NEW YORK – The New York attorney general is revealing new details about what she says her ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump’s dealings has uncovered, including information involving some of Trump’s children.

Letitia James said in court papers Tuesday that the investigation found cases in which Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump provided misleading financial representations to institutions. The investigation also found that the former president “had ultimate authority over a wide range of Trump Organization conduct involving misstatements to counterparties, including financial institutions and the Internal Revenue Service,” according to a court filing.

The court filing alleges that “since 2017, Donald Trump, Jr. has had authority over numerous financial statements that contain misleading asset valuations.” The filing also states that “until January 2017, Ms. Trump was a primary contact for the Trump Organization’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank. In connection with this job, Ms. Trump caused misleading financial statements to be presented to the Deutsche Bank and the federal government.” .”

The disclosure is in response to Trump’s legal efforts to vacate a series of subpoenas issued against him, his son Donald Jr. and his daughter as part of the civil investigation of James, which is separate from a criminal investigation led primarily by the new Manhattan District Attorney. Alvin Bragg.

The Trumps’ attorneys also requested that the judge postpone the depositions until after the criminal investigation if the motion to vacate the subpoenas is denied.

In response to what she called “delaying tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation,” James said in a news release late Tuesday that her office “will not be deterred” from the investigation.

“We have uncovered significant evidence suggesting that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for financial gain,” James said in a statement. “The Trumps must comply with our subpoenas for documents and testimony because no one in this country gets to choose if and how the law applies to them.”

The attorney general’s office said there was significant evidence that the Trump Organization used false or misleading statements to obtain financial benefits, such as loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions. James’ office said a final decision has not yet been made on whether the evidence warrants legal action, but said what has been found so far gives reason to continue the investigation.

The motions filed Tuesday were made to obtain testimony and evidence from high-ranking members of the organization, in order to determine who may have been closely involved in or had knowledge of the misleading statements and information, James’ office said. The attorney general’s office said more than a dozen current and former Trump Organization employees have given sworn testimony recently, but Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka have refused to do so, despite subpoenas and their duties as witnesses. high rank.