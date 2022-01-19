Jamaica will play its home game against Mexico behind closed doors in the Concacaf octagonal

The Jamaican National Team announced that it will play its two home games without an audience in the stands.

Jamaica reported that the matches against Mexico Y Costa Rica, which will be held on January 27 and February 2 respectively, of the Concacaf octagonal will be behind closed doors, as decided by the government of that country.

“Spectators will not be allowed in our World Cup qualifiers. FIFA World Cup at home vs Mexico Y Costa Rica“, wrote Jamaica on their social networks, where they announced that the decision was made on the instructions of the government.

“The government has decided that there will be no spectators in the National Stadium, our home, for the World Cup qualifying matches. As such, our matches against Mexico Y Costa Rica They will be played behind closed doors.

Jamaica will play against Mexico the next FIFA Date behind closed doors. Getty Images

Jamaica will start the FIFA date at home against Mexico next January 27. Later, on the 30th of the same month, he will visit Panama and will close on February 2 at home against Costa Rica.

The Tri of Gerardo Martino will play their matches on the same days, after visiting the Reggae Boyz, and will culminate the series of commitments at the Azteca Stadium, where they will receive Costa Rica Y Panama, respectively.

After the first eight days of the octagonal Concacaf, Canada He is the leader, and the only undefeated, with 16 units, after four wins and four draws. Behind the maple leaf, lies U.S with 15 points.

The Mexican team fell to third place with 14 units, after losses to U.S Y Canada, tied with Panama, a team that has the same points, but has a worse goal difference.

In fifth position is Costa Rica with nine units and Jamaica appears up to sixth position with seven points, only above The Savior (6) and Honduras (3).