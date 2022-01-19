James coached and found the new Lakers starter who broke it against the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert

In the victory against the Utah Jazz, LeBron James found the key in a player to make him a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers.

This Monday, Los Angeles Lakers they came out of a giant pit in which they were and returned to meet with triumph in the NBA 2021-22, by beating the complicated Utah Jazz. The game had a pleasant surprise, and it is the appearance of a possible new permanent starter, the Angelenos.

The match ended 101 to 95 with a close ending. Lebron James was solid as always and ended with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell Westbrook made the cut with 15, 8 and 3. At last, the Lakers beat a team with record greater than .500 average and come off a three-fight losing streak.

One of the keys to the meeting was Stanley Johnson. The recently signed player for another 10-day contract had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and most of the damage was caused in the last quarter (10 pts) attacking nothing more and nothing less than Rudy Gobertthe best defender in the league.

The player also revealed that it was LeBron who told him to attack Gobert. “I think if you look at basketball the last couple of years, some teams had success attacking it with smaller players.Johnson said. James explained his reasoning with what was a way to position the team in which it would be beneficial, and it worked according to what he saw (pairing Stanley with Gobert and having him attack him).

LeBron James plays coach and Frank Vogel admits it

In case it’s not believable, coach Frank Vogel himself admitted this. “It was really a way to attack Rudy that LeBron identified and that we used in the fourth quarter”said the coach according to Harrison Faigen. The King, more and more erudite of the sport.