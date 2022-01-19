James Rodríguez criticized for being in video games during the game – International Soccer – Sports

James Rodriguez, who was not this Tuesday in the crucial match that the Al Rayyan played against Al-Khor, he was playing video games during the hour of the match that ended in a goalless draw.

So far there is no official statement that informs about the reasons why the Colombian midfielder was not concentrated for the game, taking into account that he has recently raised his level and Al Rayyan is struggling not to descend.

Speculation about a possible injury or that the player had tested positive for covid-19 they gain strength in social networks, but there is no official voice.

Rodríguez’s absence remains controversial, as it was shown on social networks that he played ‘Call of Duty – Warzone’ with the ‘gamer’ VidGun.

While the action of the video game was broadcast live on Facebook, James Rodríguez did not issue any sentences. The one who did was a ‘gamer’ who said: “We are with James. He’s not going to play today, he has a sore leg, but it’s nothing serious”.

He then stated: “Play Al Rayyan’s next match (against Al Ahli on January 23). He’s recovering from that.”

The present of the player is one of the great unknowns in the atmosphere of the Colombia selection, due to the fact that the coach’s summoned list should soon be known Reinaldo Wheel for the dates that will be played on January 28 and February 1, against Peru and Argentina, respectively.

