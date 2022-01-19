James Rodriguez criticized for playing Call of Duty during key Al-Rayyan match | Colombians Abroad

James Rodríguez has the doctors and directors of Al-Rayyan worried and, of course, those of the Colombian National Team. But he doesn’t seem focused on that.

And that, instead of being a virtue, seems, once again, an invitation to controversy. As has happened before, the footballer has had a bad calculation to dedicate himself to his passion for video games and the criticism has not been long in coming.

This Tuesday, while Al Rayyan visited Al-Khor and tied 0-0, the Colombian, who was not in the call, was not accompanying his team either virtually or in person, but chose to play Call of Duty – Warzone with VidGUN, in a live broadcast on Facebook.

It was precisely he who shed light on the reason for James’ absence from the game: “We are with James (…) he is not going to play today, he has a sore leg, but it is nothing serious,” said the gamer . “Play Al Rayyan’s next match (against Al Ahli on January 23). He’s recovering from that,” he added.

Several hours passed in the video game and although the footballer did not talk about it, many remembered the incident in Everton, when he said in a broadcast on Twitch that he did not know who his team, Everton, was playing against at the time Rafa Benítez had finished to arrive and had announced that he would not play on the team.

Many again questioned whether he is preparing properly and criticized him for not showing more commitment to his club Al-Rayyan. He is just not playing, after having been a figure, and that complicates things even more. Those old days, when people had private lives…