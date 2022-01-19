Jennifer Lopez rocked the net with an incredible photo shoot

Jennifer Lopez is one of the celebrities who interacts the most with her fans through social networks. She started 2022 more united than ever and has conversations with all of them. To make it more interesting, he proposed a challenge a week ago to transform their lives for the better: “Why don’t you tell me in the comments what your intentions are for this year? What do you want to achieve? Who do you want to be? What do you want to become? What are your goals? Maybe we can do them together.” The publication received hundreds of thousands of responses that made the idea of ​​​​the Bronx a success.

Recently, JLo, again managed to divide the opinions but this time he asked his Instagram followers to give him their opinion on two possible looks and the answer is surprising to say the least. Thus, I leave aside her extensive team of experts who are in every detail of her stylistic ways and leave the work of advising her in the hands of her 192 million fans.

Jennifer Lopez posing. Source: Instagram: Jennifer Lopez

The two different oufit of Jennifer They were a black leather top and a white skirt with a gathered waist, which makes her well-cared physique clear and is a priori a winning option. However, alternative two is taking the lead. And it’s hard to resist a jacket with reinforced shoulders and the same material as the top it wears underneath, which is the detail that differentiates one look from the other.

The battle of opinions in the publication of lopez is big. There are those who prefer her marking abdominals like her manicurist (Tom Bachik) and there are also others who highlight the roll that the coat gives her; and, finally, there are those who see the artist favored with whatever she wears like her trainer Tracy Anderson, one of the experts with whom she works hard to have that amazing body that inspires so many women.

Jennifer Lopez posing. Source: Instagram: Jennifer Lopez

Without a verdict yet defined, the only thing that is known is that the publication of Jennifer Lopez It has been a success with more than 1 million comments and thousands of messages that flatter her and let her know that whatever it is is a beautiful sight.