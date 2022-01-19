Jennifer López talked about the origin of her panic attacks and one of her greatest wishes

Jennifer López is in the news again, but this time she is not talking about her continued relationship with Ben Affleck or her statuesque figure; but on a mental health issue. The interpreter of on the floor He referred again to the panic attacks he suffers and even spoke of the origin of them.

In a recent interview with the magazine W, JLo spoke of this condition that many people in the world suffer. With her story, she also shows that not everything is always what it seems, since she admits that she often feels insecure about herself.

In the conversation, López discussed her career and the vast responsibilities she has each day. Such a demanding schedule has even caused him panic attacks, a topic he delved into.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, spoke candidly about the moment her panic attacks began. Photo: Archive

The artist of Puerto Rican origin said that it all started in 1997, after recording the film Selena. The recognition received was unimaginable. Since then, she has never gone out alone again, because since the premiere of the film, people have not stopped approaching her, replicate international media such as Univision and the magazine Who.

“I never thought about fame until I did Selena. After that movie I had panic attacks. I remember walking down the street and someone yelled, ‘Jennifer!’ and didn’t know who he was. I ran home. From that moment I realized that I could not be alone in public. I don’t think I’ve been alone on the street in over 20 years,” she said.

The separation of Marc Anthony

It was the same panic attacks that led her to define her relationship with Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme. This had come to light in 2014 after she published the book True Love.

In her work, she recounted that, while working on a photo shoot, she realized that she could not continue her marriage with the salsero. An anxiety attack ended up clarifying his situation.

“Sitting there while they put on my makeup, I felt like my heart was pounding and I couldn’t breathe. Anxiety consumed me, ”replied the magazine People that time.

She wrote that while feeling very scared and wanting to scream, she told her mother and her representative that she could no longer continue with her marriage.

“I don’t think I can continue with Marc any longer,” he told them that time, quoted by the Spanish media Time.

In True Love López was more humane than ever. His life was not what thousands believed.

“What people didn’t know is that my life really wasn’t that good. My relationship was falling apart and I was terrified,” the artist said.

In short, not paying attention to her feelings for so long ended up causing her anxiety.

a great wish

As a result of the conversation about panic attacks, a longing that the artist has had since she began to be famous comes to light again. She wishes she could go for a quiet walk without having a security team around her.

“Honestly, I think I would just walk the streets. She would walk the streets all day, wandering around alone, shopping in stores, maybe sitting outside in a cafe. I really miss the freedom of walking around the city,” he replied to one person when asked, in an interview planned for the series. AOL Build, What would you do if you could walk around New York paparazzi-free?