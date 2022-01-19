you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
John William Square.
He did it in the Juventus and Sampdoria game in the Italian Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 18, 2022, 05:09 PM
John William Square He is one of the important players in Juventus and this Tuesday he ratified it by scoring a goal from a free kick in the game against Sampdoria of the Italian Cup.
Cuadrado opened the scoring in the 25th minute by taking a free kick.
It may interest you: (Alarm in Colombia: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out after injury)
Watch the score here:
January 18, 2022, 05:09 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.