Juan Pablo Raba will perform with John Cena and Alison Brie | outside of football

Colombian actor Juan Pablo Raba (Bogotá, 1977) will act in the next action comedy by filmmaker Pierre Morel, entitled “Freelance”, in which he will share a cast with professional wrestler John Cena, who stars in the film, and actress American Alison Brie.

As reported on Tuesday by the specialized media Deadline, the production is currently being shot in Colombia, where Raba is from, who accumulates increasingly relevant roles on the international scene. This is the case of his recent performance in the action thriller “The Marksman”, in which Liam Neeson also participated. Likewise, his role in the military drama “Six” stands out, where he plays Ricky ‘Buddha’ Ortiz, and his portrayal of Gustavo Gaviria in the successful series “Narcos”.

The series “Wild District”, broadcast through Netflix, of which he is also an executive producer, catapulted an actor who trained at Lee Strasberg’s New York school of dramatic art. Now Raba is involved in “Freelance”, an action comedy that will deal with the adventures of a retired special forces soldier, played by John Cena, who decides to provide security and protect a journalist (Alison Brie), who will have to interview a dictator when, suddenly, a military coup breaks out and the three characters must escape into the jungle, overcoming all kinds of obstacles.

“Freelance” is produced by Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentien Entertainment, and will also mark the screenwriting debut of Jacob Lentz. His co-star this time will be John F. Anthony Cena, more known as John Cena, who is above all a WWE professional wrestler, who has won twenty-five championships and has been crowned world champion sixteen times.

After flirting with his definitive retirement, something that has not yet come, Cena has already participated in different North American films such as “The Suicide Squad” or the ninth film of the famous “Fast and Furious” saga. For her part, Alison Brie has also worked as a comedian, writer and producer. As for his most recent roles, his appearances in the sitcom “Community”, “Glow” and the comedy series “BoJack Horseman” stand out.

