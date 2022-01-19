JULIÁN JAVIER STADIUM – Ozuna and Urrutia guide the Giants to tie the final series

Marcell Ozuna capped a five-run rally by hitting a home run with two in circulation and the Cibao Giants defeated the Stars 6-3 last night in the second game of the final series.

The Giants tied the agreed final at 1-1 at 7-4. In the process, they cut the All-Stars’ winning streak in a row by eight.

Likewise, they put an end to the four line setbacks they had suffered since the last final against the Eagles. The Stars had taken the lead by scoring two runs in the third at the expense of left-hander Tyler Alexander.

After retiring Gustavo Núñez and Junior Lake, the American left-hander allowed Robinson Canó’s single to left field and made life difficult for himself by transferring Yamaico Navarro and Phillps Evans to fill the bases.

Immediately afterwards, he also lost to Elehuris Montero, entering Canó in the race. Jeremy Peña continued with an infielhit that propelled Navarro to make it 2-0. The Giants reacted and made their rally of five in the bottom of the inning against Wilmer Ríos, who started for the Pachyderms. The Mexican right-hander began the episode by striking out the mighty Carlos Peguero.

Things began to get complicated when he walked Wester Rivas and gave up a single to José Sirí. He retired dangerous Hanser Alberto with a short fly ball to center for the second out, but Henry Urrutia followed up with a double between center and right field that tied the shares at two. Rios, divorced from the strike zone, also grounded Kelvin Gutierrez, setting the stage for Ozuna to hit it off with his three-run homer that put the Giants up 5-2.

A home run by Yamaico Navarro over the left field wall in the top of the eighth off Mexican reliever Jake Sánchez brought the green and black team closer.

However, the team led by Luis Urueta added a hairline at the bottom of that episode to return to a three-run lead. José Sirí negotiated a walk against veteran closer Wilfrid Obispo, he swindled the second and before the bad throw of the catcher Christian Bethancour he continued for third. The game was won by Alexander (1-0), who managed to recover and did not allow the plate to be stepped on in the next three innings.

In six innings, he allowed two runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three. Then he was escorted into the box by Jenry Mejía, Jake Sánchez, Huascar Brazobán and closer Juan Minaya, who withdrew in single file the three he faced in the ninth, Perdido Ríos, who scored five runs in 4.2 innings, all clean , and four hits. He walked three and fanned the breeze the same amount.

For the Giants; Henry Urrutia 3-0, two RBIs; Marcell Ozuna 3-1, home run, three RBIs; Hanser Alberto 3-1, RBI; Jose Sirí 3-2, two scored. For the Stars; Jeremy Peña 3-1, RBI; Elehuris Montero 2-1, RBI; Robinson Canó 4-1, scored. Yamaico Navarro 3-1,