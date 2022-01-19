Julio Iglesias: “Since they have killed me fifteen or twenty times, I don’t know how I survive”

Julio Iglesias left his comfort zone to come out again in front of the comments that place him in a deteriorated state of health that he denies and, on the contrary, proclaims how well he is and the immediate plans he has to go out to tour .

“I’m much better than what I hear out there. Look, every time I read how I’m doing I get scared because since they’ve killed me fifteen or twenty times, I don’t know how I survive. I’m, as a good Galician would say, in hell,” he said. Churches.

Then he added: “Look if I’m fine, I’m going to start singing in three or four months, God willing, that is, I’m perfect.”

Iglesias, 78, spoke on the subject when talking with Pepe Domingo Castaño on the occasion of the book he has just published, which is entitled ‘Until I run out of words’, whose prologue was written by the singer born in Madrid on 23 September 1943.

The Spanish artist took advantage of the moment to clarify some photos in which he appeared in August 2020 walking with the help of two people.

“He had had a broken tibia and fibula and had been with his leg up for two months and he was skinny, he was shit, but it happened, I’m fine now, perfectly fine,” he assured.

Iglesias has been an example of improvement, after a near-fatal accident frustrated his plans to be a professional soccer player.

“Actually, my life has been a miracle,” Iglesias said, recalling how he spent “months and months” in bed without being able to move, and then required canes to walk for more than two years.

The “magical” accident _ as he calls it today _ robbed him of the physical strength and life he knew, but it also made him more aware of the plight of others and helped him learn to fight, to listen, to look at people the eyes. “You look at life differently, and you learn to live again,” says Iglesias.

It also put him on the path of music. While Iglesias was having trouble moving his arms and fingers, his father’s medical intern gave him an old guitar he had.

“I learned five or six harmonies, don’t think I learned much more, because I couldn’t move my fingers that fast. That’s why my first songs have two or three harmonies”, recalls the singer with a laugh.

But those few chords were enough to launch an impressive career. Iglesias, who also studied law, debuted in 1969 with the album “Yo canto” and went on to become one of the most successful artists in the world, with more than 250 million records sold in 14 languages. He has received accolades including Spain’s Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, France’s Legion of Honor knighthood and, earlier this year, the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

“Everything cost me much more work, everything cost me much more effort. Then I came to understand that the only foundation that supported my future was discipline. And I maintain discipline today at 75 years old”, he assures.

“In other words, going out on stage to sing is an act of discipline and absolute passion. Passion is natural, but discipline is will, it is something that is not learned, it is had”.

When answering what he regrets in life, he states that “not having made better use of time, the solidity of time, the intention of time. That’s why I don’t like falling asleep so much now. If I was going to know that I was going to be a musician At 20 years old, I would have entered the piano, I would have entered more into the guitar, I would have perfected what music is to know more about music”.