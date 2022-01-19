Justice orders the capture of former leader of Congress linked to Mara Salvatrucha

A Criminal Chamber of The Savior ordered this Tuesday, January 18, 2022, that the former president of Congress Norman Quijanoaccused of negotiating votes with the gangs when he was Presidential candidate in 2014, be captured to face criminal proceedings against him.

This court made the audience initiation of criminal proceedings against Quijano, who is outside the country and his whereabouts are unknown, for the crimes from illicit groups Y electoral fraud.

The former president of legislative Assembly He did not show up for said procedure, so the camera declared him a “rebel” and issued an arrest warrant against him.

In addition, the criminal case goes to the investigation phase and the prosecution He has six months to strengthen the evidence against the accused, who was elected in 2021 as a deputy of the Central American Parliament by the right-wing Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena).

The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) indicated on its Twitter that it ordered the National Civil Police (PNC) to proceed with the capture.

On December 15 of last year the legislative Assembly He approved removing Quijano’s parliamentary immunity so that he could face criminal proceedings for allegedly negotiating with gangs.

According to the indictment of the prosecution, the legislator met with alleged gang leaders to seek their support and win the presidential elections in which Salvador Sánchez Cerén finally prevailed in 2014.

During a trial in which more than 300 gang members were convicted Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) in 2019, a witness identified only as “Noé” stated that Quijano traded money in exchange for votes for his party.

One of the elements that led to Public ministry to investigate Quijano was a video delivered by that witness.

The gang, a phenomenon considered a legacy of the civil war (1980-1992) and which was strengthened by the deportation of gang members from U.S, have resisted different plans of security from mass incarceration, direct confrontation Y dialogue of the last governments.