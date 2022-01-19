Juve smiles, Dybala too

Juventus qualified for the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup beating Sampdoria 4-1, who were rivals only when Andrea Conti scored the provisional 2-1 goal, half an hour before the final whistle. The bianconeri, without Allegri on the bench (due to a suspension from the distant 2019, his last cup match), started with Morata and Kulusevski in the lead. The ‘doriani’, who have just fired D’Aversa, while waiting for Giampaolo, presented themselves with the interim Tufano, who lined up a 3-5-2 that did not convince.

The first goal was scored by the omnipresent Cuadrado, with a low free kick. Shortly after, Morata signed the possible 2-0, canceled by the VAR for a foul on the play.

Rugani increased the advantage at the beginning of the second half, with a pass from a Arthur who, since Arsenal loves him, plays better and better. There came the 2-1, which Conti signed with a great shot, and which lasted very little time on the scoreboard.

Dybala, who had jumped onto the pitch five minutes earlier, took advantage of a poor pass from Falcone and scored the eleventh goal of his season. Its renewal is still stagnant and very complicated, but this time the striker did celebrate the goal, with a big smile and without any controversy.

The Argentine let him throw the penalty of the sentence (forced by the young Aké) to Morata, another who hopes to leave in January and who is experiencing a great moment. Dybala himself and Rabiot (who hit the post) were close to 5-1 before the final whistle in a confrontation with little history. In the quarterfinals, the Vecchia Signora awaits the winner of Sassuolo-Cagliari.