Katy Perry revealed the disgusting habit of Orlando Bloom that she hates

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson, better known as Katy Perry, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman and model who has shown that she is the owner of great talent. For her part, the beautiful singer rose to fame in 2008 when she released the songs “I Kissed a Girl” Y “Hot n Cold” that belong to the debut album One of the Boys.

While the present that the beautiful artist is experiencing is extremely positive since since 2016 she has been in a relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom. In addition, she had her first child with him, which clearly changed their lives and this is reflected in her artistic career since she continues to be one of the most recognized artists in the medium.

However, it is not all rosy in the famous couple Hollywood, since recently the interpreter of the song “Roar”, gave an interview for the program “HeartBreakfast”, who drive Jamie Theakston Y amanda holden. There the talented singer affirmed a fact about the father of her son that surprised everyone. This has to do with a habit that Katy Perry hate too much.

In this program he said that “Orlando loves to floss, thank God, because some couples don’t, and it’s disgusting, but he has shiny teeth. But he leaves floss everywhere. On my side of the bed, in the car and on the kitchen table”. This disgusting mania that Bloom has does not change her despite the fact that she said that she has told him about it countless times.

On the other hand, his great fame Katy Perry is reflected in the social networks Since every time she makes a publication on her official accounts, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how beautiful she is currently as well as everything she shares about her musical career.