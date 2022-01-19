‘La Tri’ very close to recovering two key players for Alfaro Alexander Domínguez Enner Valencia

Gustavo Alfaro is very close to having two players who are key to him, given his rapid recovery from COVID-19.

The last few days have been full of information about the Ecuadorian National Team, as several players have tested positive for COVID-19. This caused concern in the coaching staff of ‘La Tri’, since casualties continue to accumulate and Gustavo Alfaro will have to find solutions 9 days before the double date of the Qualifiers.

Michael Carcelén, José Hurtado, Robert Arboleda, Enner Valencia, Alexander Domínguez, Michael Estrada and Janner Corozo were the players who were infected. Faced with so much bad news, it was finally known that two of the key players for the DT of ‘La Tri’ are very close to being able to play.

Several Ecuadorian journalists reported that Enner Valencia tested negative for COVID-19 and is getting ready in the physical part to travel and join the National Team. It was also known that Alexander Domínguez has recovered in a good way, he is doing physical work and tomorrow he hopes to give a negative result in the test that will be carried out.

This is positive news, since Ecuador is recovering its starting goalkeeper who is going through a great moment, and will also have its captain, who wants to silence criticism for his latest performances with ‘La Tri’. Tomorrow it will be known if ‘Dida’ will be able to be part of the Qualifiers, but everything indicates that Enner will be the leader in the ‘Team of All’ attack.