Lambda García and this actor will be the LGBT characters of Televisa’s telenovela

After the success they have achieved by making visible LGBT couples Proving that love is love, Televisa once again bets on putting a homosexual couple in history.

This time it’s about the soap opera ‘Love Divided’, where actors like Andrés Palacios and Eva Cedeño participate, since two young actors will be the protagonists of this love.

Is about lambda garcia, who plays ‘Danilo’ and Federico Ayos, who plays ‘Gabriel’.

‘Amor Divided’ will touch on themes not only of the human trafficking but also the discrimination against the LGBT community, so the characters of Lambda and Federico will bring to the screens the message that love conquers all.

Even in the chapter of this Tuesday, January 18, ‘Gabriel’ (Federico Ayos) faced his father, who is played by Arthur Peniche and revealed his preferences, “Since I was a child I felt different from others, I am gay, I like men… you are the person I love the most dad, I ask you to listen to me and understand me”.

But nevertheless his father does not react in the best way and throws him out of the house, “No, we are going to pretend that this conversation never existed, do you think? But if you want to continue being what you want to be, you leave the house because I don’t want a son in this place that I can’t be proud of, do you understand me? You go away!”, Told him.

In interviews, Lambda and Federico had not wanted to reveal the story that will make them both end up together, however they did say that their characters will be best friends and that there are “a particular circumstance” that will lead them to experience many emotions.

It is worth mentioning that the story began with the character of Lambda García with a girlfriend and living in Madrid, so until now it is unknown how the paths of the characters will come together again after meeting and being best friends since kindergarten.