Lasso appoints representatives to seven embassies

Almost eight months after starting his mandate, the designation of ambassadors by the Government of William Lasso keep going. The President signed seven executive decrees for this purpose this Monday, January 17, 2022.

For the Holy See, Lasso made official Alicia de Jesus Crespo Vega, after receiving the approval. In principle, former notary Roger Arosemena had been proposed as ambassador.

Crespo Vega was designated as a political quota for this diplomatic legation, as was the businessman Adrian Kao, which will go like Ambassador from Ecuador against the Republic of South Korea.

For their part, career diplomats Santiago Chavez Y Juan Fernando Holguin They will be in charge of two missions each. Chávez will serve as concurrent ambassador to Singapore and before the Government of brunei, from the office based in Jakarta, Indonesian.

Holguin will be the concurrent ambassador to the governments of belarus and of moldova, based in Moscow, Russian Federation.

And the also career diplomat Hernan Yanez was appointed as concurrent ambassador to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, based in the city of Guatemala.