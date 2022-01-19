LeBron James’ epic reaction to Russell Westbrook’s best play with the Los Angeles Lakers

In the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz of the NBA 2021-22, Russell Westbrook had a huge play that made LeBron James react on Instagram.

Finally! The fans shouted Los Angeles Lakers because 44 games passed for that Russell Westbrook made those attending the game against the Utah Jazz for the 2021-22 NBA season vibrate with a huge play that generated an unmissable reaction from Lebron James On Instagram.

The Lakers entered the game against the Jazz on Monday, January 17, 2022 with the pressure of ending a three-game losing streak and, although they entered the fourth quarter down by six points, they took the victory by 101 to 95 with the Russell Westbrook show included.

Westbrook reported 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and only two turnovers in Los Angeles Lakers win over Utah Jazz. Russell got the first ovation of the game with the new ‘job’ he got in the middle of the game: cleaning the field.

With more than two minutes left in the second quarter of the Lakers vs. jazz arrived Russell Westbrook’s best play since he is a partner of LeBron James and company. The base was determined to dump the ball in front of Rudy Gobert’s mark and left a poster for the notebooks of the children and young fans of the Californian team.

LeBron’s epic reaction to Westbrook’s best play on the Lakers

LeBron James surrendered to Russell Westbrook’s great plays against the Utah Jazz and didn’t hesitate to post an epic reaction on Instagram. ‘The king’ shared Russ’s dunk post along with 19 emojis of angry faces, covering his mouth because he was going to say bad words and a head that explodes.