León and Atlas ‘revive’ Final of the Opening 2021

They just had to get through 38 days for what Atlas and Lion, finalists From the past opening 2021, face to face again on the field of play, and although it will not be a direct revenge because it is the game postponed from Day 1 of Clausura 2022, it is a confrontation that generate expectation for what happened last December 12, when the red and black they were crowned champions after 70 years, winning the final against the emerald team.

It will be just the second game for both clubs, after their game on the first date was postponed, since they were the last teams to finish last season and to finish the preseason for this new season.

Although there were some departures and arrivals, both squads come to this match with almost the same squads with those who faced Final. The foxes suffered the exit of Jesus Angle, who was signed by Tigres and they registered the signing by Emmanuel Aerie, Argentinian defender from Club América.

Meanwhile, the Fierce gave exit to Emmanuel Gigliotti and Ferdinand Navarrese, which now defends the colors of the Tuzos, and hired to the striker Federico Martinez and the defense center back Gary Kagelmacher, who arrives from the Uruguayan league champion, Peñarol.

Almost with the same squad León will receive Atlas on the field of the Nou Camp Stadium, where starred a Great game on the End of the first leg of the 2021 Opening Tournament, ending with a score of 3-2 in favor of the Fiera, which could not hold the advantage in the Vuelta and ended up falling in a penalty shootout at the Jalisco Stadium.

Since León returned to the first division in 2012, these teams have met 21 times, with balance in favor of the Guanajuato team, which has won 13 times, has drawn three and lost five games, taking into account 20 Liga MX duels and one in Copa MX.