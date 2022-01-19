Lima Alliance | Paolo Guerrero: What is the latest known about the future of the Peruvian national team striker? | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

The fans of Lima Alliance are very excited about the possible arrival of Paolo Guerrero. His signing to the blue and white team is a dream that they have been doing in La Victoria for many years. In this note we tell you the latest that is known about the future of the historic striker of the peruvian national team.

READ ALSO: Paolo Guerrero: how much time does the Peruvian national team striker have left to define his sporting future?

It’s not a mystery that Alianza Lima wishes to have Paolo Guerrero in its ranks. In this way, it will be possible to fulfill that dream of joining the striker with Jefferson Farfan. It is the duo that the intimate fanatic longs to see so much.

In social networks, fans ask Paolo Guerrero who agrees to play for Alianza. Some players like Hernán Barcos get excited when they hear the name of the attacker as a possibility of reinforcement.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

“He is a very important player at a national and international level. It can give Alianza a lot, not only Alianza but also Peruvian soccer, it gives a leap in quality. It will help us”, declared Hernán Barcos to Willax Sports.

The last thing Total Sport from El Comercio could learn about the future of Paolo Guerrero is that he has not yet closed anything with Alianza Lima. Sources from the blue and white club confirmed that it is not true that the striker has accepted an offer.

Paolo Guerrero continues training at Videna. (Photo: GEC)

That does not mean that Paolo Guerrero has refused to play for Alianza Lima. In fact, the great objective of the Victorian team is for the striker to agree to return home. They have already let him know that they want him, all that is left is for the scorer to provide an answer.

For being Paolo Guerrero, Alianza Lima has given him the necessary time to analyze his return. The attacker has until March 8, the date on which the League 1 transfer book closes, to give an answer.

Paolo Guerrero in Videna. (Photo: Instagram)

Peru vs. Jamaica: all the details of the friendly match ticket sales

What happened to Edison Flores?: from indisputable to questioned in the Peruvian national team

-ANOTHER OPTION-

It is not a secret that Paolo Guerrero has a priority: to recover one hundred percent. That is the only thing that the forward of the Peruvian team wants. He wants to be fully recovered from his knee discomfort so he can compete at the highest level.

At the moment, it is known that Paolo Guerrero he is not paying much attention to the offers he has on the table. He is focused on recovery. According to the times, the attacker would be ready to play from March.

Paolo Guerrero continues to recover from an injury (Photo: FPF)

“I have a problem, which I have to solve. I’m not injured, but I have to make an effort to my leg so that my knee can load me well and play at a high level again “That is what Paolo Guerrero confirmed to us in December.

In addition, the historical scorer of the Peruvian national team will exhaust all the possibilities of playing abroad. Guerrero wants to sign his last big contract before returning to Alianza Lima.

Guerrero is very comfortable in Brazil. Since 2012, the striker has been playing in the Brasileirao Serie A. In that sense, his representative would also have offers from some Brazilian clubs that know what the Predator can give.

Paolo Guerrero terminated his contract with Inter de Porto Alegre last October. (Photo: AFP)

MORE IN DT

RELATED VIDEO