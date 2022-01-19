Lionel Messi will have his own hamburger: what ingredients does it have?

EFE

Chain Hard Rock Cafe will include from March 1 in the menu of its restaurants around the world the Burger “Messi”which has 10 ingredients and the “blessing” of the Argentine soccer player of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Burger which bears the name of Leo Messi it’s so powerful as the former FC Barcelona player, according to the description made by Hard Rock Cafe in a statement to announce it.

What ingredients does the Messi burger have?

On a toasted brioche bun the “Messi” wears not one, but two portions of meatin addition to provolone cheese, chorizo sliced, onion caramelized red, Romaine lettuce and slices of tomatoall seasoned with a hot sauce and smoked. those who want a “Messi” reinforced can add fried egg Y chips paying a supplement.

From mid-January you can already try the Messi hamburger in two restaurants Hard Rock Cafe in South Florida -Miami and Hollywood- as part of a pilot program before its worldwide launch.

This version of star dish from Hard Rock Cafe, the Steak Burger, is the latest innovation in Hard Rock International’s “Live Gretaness” campaign and is launched in partnership with Lionel Messi, says a statement from the chain which started from a restaurant opened in London in 1971 and has stores in New York, Sydney, Paris, Buenos Aires and Mexico City, among other cities.

“Is an honor bring our association with the world-renowned soccer player Leo Messi the ‘Live Greatness’ campaign to the next level,” said Jon Lucas, director of Hard Rock International.