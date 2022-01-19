Los Angeles Dodgers promote former pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager job

Brandon Gomes, a former major league pitcher who retired as an active player six years ago, has been named general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a position left vacant since Farhan Zaidi’s departure to the San Francisco Giants.

Gomes, 37, has a long history with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who originally traded Gomes when he was serving as general manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2010.

Shortly after Gomes retired at the end of the 2016 season, Friedman, two years into his tenure with the Dodgers at the time, hired him as the organization’s pitching performance coordinator.

A year later, in 2018, Gomes was named director of player development, replacing Gabe Kapler, who became manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. A year after that, Gomes was named vice president and assistant general manager, a position he held for three seasons.

Friedman operated without a traditional general manager after Zaidi was hired by division rival Giants in November 2018, but said the front office approached the traditional duties of that role collaboratively.

That will continue to be the case, though Gomes, reportedly a candidate for the New York Mets’ general manager vacancy before Billy Eppler got the job, will have his hand in more aspects of the Dodgers’ baseball operations department.

The Dodgers also announced Tuesday that Damon Jones, former chief legal officer for the NFL’s Washington football team, has been named the Dodgers’ vice president, assistant general manager and baseball legal counsel. Alex Slater (now vice president and assistant general manager), Brandon McDaniel (vice president of player performance), and Thomas Albert (head athletic trainer) received promotions.