Love disappointment: This is Gaby Spanic’s ex-boyfriend who was unfaithful to her with another man | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- For several years Gaby Spanic managed to win the affection of her fans for the countless productions in which she has participated, such as “La Usurpadora”.

Apart from his talent that many admire, The Venezuelan also caused a sensation on television for her beauty, so their sentimental relationships are something that intrigues more than one follower of the actress.

However, until a few weeks ago, Spanic still had a boyfriend, but it seems to indicate that everything was in the past after he was victim of infidelity with someone you never expected would happen.

And it is that according to the national magazine TVyNotes, the former member of “The House of the Famous” He suffered a terrible love disappointment when he found his ex-partner with another man, and as if that were not enough, everything happened in his own home.

This was revealed by Gaby Spanic during her participation in the reality show of Telemundo, when he told the rest of his classmates that he discovered his ex-boyfriend in his home kissing another man, and although he did not give more details of the infidelity, many they speculate that it could be Andréi Mangra.

Once they calculated the date, the fans of the Venezuelan ddiscovered that the protagonist of this story is the young Romanian dancer that the famous met in August 2020, when both were part of the dance competition program “Dancing with the stars” in Hungary.

For his part, a friend of Spanic mentioned for the magazine TVyNotes that Andrei is not homosexual, but he wanted to take advantage of the success of the actress Venezuelan.

Andréi was her dance partner throughout the reality show. At first, there was so much chemistry on the dance floor that the fans and viewers took them to the final, finishing second, and this man, not at all silly, seeing Gaby’s fame and popularity, made her fall in love.” revealed a source close to the famous.

Even the same source assured that it was during August of last year when Gaby was filming the novel “If they leave us”, but it ended early because one of the actors did not show up, so went home unannounced to find a big surprise, the dancer kissing another man.

That same day, the actress asked her then-partner to pack her things and leave the home, marking the return of her life as a single, while he had to return to his native country, Hungary.