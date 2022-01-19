Luis Romo threw a dart at Cruz Azul: “Something is not right”

Officially presented as a reinforcement of Monterrey, louis romo tried to focus on the new stage in which he finds himself and leave Cruz Azul in the past, but having the possibility of facing him next Saturday, he ended up giving in and referring to that team, with a comment that can raise ampulla.

Although he tried to stay out of any controversy, the midfielder ended up mention that the exits that occurred show that something is happening in the cement institution, although he did not want to give more details.

“On the subject of Cruz Azul, being Cruz Azul, it imposes a bit. I have great friends with whom we broke a very negative streak, playing against them will always seem very good to me wherever I am“, He commented in an interview for Channel 6.

“On the subject of exits it is a subject that I do not like to touch, thank Monterrey that opened the door for me, for noticing me. The fact that so many young people came out speaks of something that is not right and one avoids talking about it, of things that can be misunderstood, it is not good to talk about a place where they gave you everything, better to focus on the game, which is what I am going to do, “he added.

In the winter market, the players Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Alexis Peña and Jonathan Rodríguez have left the Machine.

Excited to debut in the Giant

Romo already had the opportunity to play with the Rayados shirt in the 4-0 win against Necaxa, but still he needs to show up at his new house, something that motivates him, since he will have to be in front of an unconditional hobby and supported by his family.

“It’s something very nice, because you saw this hobby that always encourages, that always demands too, it will be very nice because the stadium represents a lotIt will be very nice that my family will be able to be there, they will see me make my debut playing here, which is something important for me”.