Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Megan Fox’s Ring Is Designed To Make It Hurt To Take It Off

“In fact, bands are thorns. Then, if you try to remove it, it hurts. Love Hurts!“Colson commented for the aforementioned medium. The singer was very involved in the process, highlighting his perfectionist and creative personality.

“I know tradition is a ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster for what were two: The emerald (his birthstone) and the Diamond (me birthstone) intertwined in two magnetic stripes of thorns that come together as two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love 2.11.2022″, added on Instagram.

