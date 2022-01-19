Madrid applies gene therapy to treat retinal dystrophy

The Community of Madrid will administer this month the first gene therapy approved in Spain for the treatment of a specific type of hereditary retinal dystrophy that affects children and young adults, produced by the mutation of the RPE65 gene. The Public Hospital October 12 It is one of the four Spanish health centers and the only one in the region designated for the use of this innovative drug.

Between the hereditary retinal dystrophies (DHR) include Leber congenital amaurosis, early childhood-onset severe retinal dystrophy, and some cases of retinitis pigmentosa. Leber’s congenital amaurosis is the earliest and most severe form of all DHRs, responsible for cases of blindness in the first decade of life. Its incidence is between 2 and 3 cases per 100,000 births, representing between 10 and 18 percent of cases of childhood blindness.

Patients affected by these hereditary retinal dystrophies show difficulties in seeing in low light conditions, lose peripheral visual field until a very small central one remains, and also present loss of central vision that progresses to complete blindness at a young age. These consequences involve dramatic changes in childhood and adolescence, which is why this first gene therapy is a breakthrough that opens the door to improving your quality of life, by increasing the patient’s ability to manage in dimly lit environments, and slowing down or halting the progression of the disease.



How does gene therapy for DHR work?

The approved gene therapy -Voretigen Neparvovec-, whose trade name is Luxturna, is a replacement treatment that consists of introducing a copy of the healthy gene into a virus. The virus, which does not cause any disease, acts as a transporter vehicle for the modified gene. The drug is introduced into the space under the retina to infect the retinal pigment epithelium and produce the protein RPE65 responsible for the visual cycle.

The Community of Madrid, within the framework of the Regional Strategy for Advanced Therapies of the Ministry of Health, has designated the Hospital 12 de Octubre as a reference center to administer the new therapy gene, approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS). In addition, it has designed a Care Route to establish how this advanced therapy medicine is accessed in order to facilitate said access both for patients from our region and from other autonomous communities.

The accreditation endorses the training of Hospital 12 de Octubre professionals to handle and prepare the drug, and subsequently use it in the operating room. To do this, the Madrid center has had to overcome a phase of education and training that has been certified by the manufacturing laboratory. The other Spanish hospitals currently designated for the administration of this gene therapy are Sant Joan de Deu and Bellvitge University, in Catalonia, and the University of Donosti, in the Basque Country.

On October 12 assumes not only the responsibility of the administration, but also that of select candidates for therapy after carrying out numerous tests. With the aim of guaranteeing equity in access to this treatment for all patients who may require it, a Group of Experts has been set up in the Ministry of Health that centrally assesses each of the requests received in this center, which daily today they rise to 10.

In addition, the center has been provided with all the necessary resources and equipment to carry out a exhaustive process of review and treatment of those affected, to which numerous complementary tests are carried out, including, as the only center in Spain, the Multiple Luminance Functional Mobility Test (MLMT).

Which patients are candidates for the new gene therapy?

Candidate patients to receive the treatment must have a confirmed clinical diagnosis of hereditary retinal dystrophy, submit a biallelic mutation of the RPE65 gene confirmed by genetic study and have at the time of surgery viable retinal tissue, an essential condition to achieve results. In addition, to confirm whether or not it is a candidate for treatment, it is necessary to complete examinations that guarantee the existence of viable retinal tissue, since this requirement guarantees the effectiveness of the process.

The expected results after treatment are limited. The visual acuity objectified usually shows no changes or perhaps small improvements in half of the patients. Discrete visual field improvements are also described. But the most important thing is improvement of the ability to walk and manage in low light environments, which significantly changes their quality of life.

Among the tests that are considered important to assess the improvement after treatment is the Multiple Luminance Functional Mobility Test, mentioned above, built at Hospital 12 de Octubre following the prototype approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This test measures the patient’s ability to navigate a circuit accurately and at a reasonable pace in different levels of ambient light, thus confirming whether the patient has improved their ability to ambulate and manage in dimmer conditions after therapy.