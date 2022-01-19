Marlene Favela falls in love with a tight flowered dress that reveals her charms

the actress of TV soaps She is one of the most beautiful celebrities on television, who shares small fragments of her life and outfits sensations on social networks. On this occasion, she fell in love by wearing a tight flowered dress that revealed her charms.

Marlene Favela always impresses us with her charms, from those characters that she played in different soap operas that took her to the top in the past and now on her social networks, where she shares beautiful outfits that highlight her charms.

On this occasion, she fell in love by posing with a tight flowered dress that had an opening in the back and a pronounced neckline, in addition to marking her tiny waist. This garment also stands out for its hanging sleeves that give it a lot of elegance.

Her hair was loose and wavy, while her makeup included black eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and nude lips. The accessories could not be missing so he added a bracelet thick gold that definitely elevated this outfit, she always looks like a queen.

Immediately, his followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication, highlighting how beautiful it is and filling the section of many hearts and roses. There is no doubt that this year will sweep with the beautiful outfits that will wear, let’s remember that tight orange palazzo.

A phenomenal garment that highlighted her mermaid silhouette. Each of these outfits are the latest news that the actress has published, so far it is not known if there is any draft at the door where we see her squander her talent before the cameras.

Although we recently discovered her qualities as a teacher, since her daughter Bella Seely Favela, inherited not only her mother’s beauty, but also the poise and charisma needed to pose in front of a camera, since in previous days she showed her gift as a model by posing as a doll.

And it is that this little girl already has her own account on social networks, where she poses with different outfits from girl, mostly dressed in ruffle details and flower prints, in a few years we will be seeing the next soap opera star.

For the moment we will continue to be aware of new outfits that you share in the following days, since we can not only admire your beauty with each one of them, but also give ideas to all your followers to look like queens wherever they go.