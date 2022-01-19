Martín Bravo, former Pumas player, will play with Coyotes de Tlaxcala

Jonathan Collazo

After three years away from Mexico, the former player of the Cougars, Lion, Saints Y Veracruz, Martin Bravo returns to national soccer, this time to wear the colors of the Coyotes of Tlaxcala of the Expansion League.

The attacker and the club have already reached an agreement, just need to stamp your signature in the contract to make his return official.

The rat spent the last three years in the San Martin Athletic Club of the first division of soccer in Argentina, after a decade of travel through the MX League, where became champion with the university students in the Tournament Closure 2009 Y Closure 2011.

Bravo, emerged from the basic forces of the Columbus Athletic Club arrived in Mexico signed by the Cougars in 2008. With the auriazul team he played 221 games and scored 60 goals, becoming one of the fans’ favorite players.

Later he went to Lion in an exchange of players between Cougars Y the beast. There he played only 29 duels, to go out to Santos Laguna where he was active 40 games scoring nine goals.

also went through Dorados of Culiacan in his last one he went through the first division. His last club in Liga MX were the Red Sharks in the 2017-2018 season. He played 26 games and was one of the players who left due to the debts of the then owner Fidel Kuri.