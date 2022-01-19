Marvel series actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 in skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died this Wednesday at the age of 37, one day after suffering a spectacular skiing accident that kept him hospitalized in a critical state, the French press confirmed.

The BFM TV chain, which advanced the news, confirms that the double winner of the César award was unable to recover from the severe head injury after a collision with another skier at the La Rosière resort, in the French Alps, where he was recovered by helicopter and transferred to the Grenoble hospital.

The Albertville Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident, on a track in Savoy.

Ulliel is one of the stars of the upcoming Marvel series, Moon Knight, which will premiere next March on Disney+.

In a brief statement to the media, his agent confirmed that Ulliel died this Wednesday “victim of a ski accident”, when he was enjoying one of his great passions on a blue slope, a name given to those of low or medium level.

The actor has a six-year-old son with the model Gaëlle Pietri, who a few days ago shared a photo on Instagram skiing with the little one.

Born in 1984, the interpreter received the César for best revelation actor at the age of 21 for his performance in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Long Sunday of Engagement”, where he worked alongside Audrey Tautou and Marion Cotillard.

Again in 2017 he was awarded, this time with the César for best actor, for his role in the film by Canadian Xavier Dolan, “Only the end of the world”.

He was one of the French actors with the longest international career, thanks to films like “Hannibal, the origin of evil”, where he played the role of the murderer Hannibal Lecter in his youth, previously embodied in the 90s trilogy by Anthony Hopkins.

The Marvel series “Moon Knight” (Moon knight), in which Ulliel participated, is pending release.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex lamented on Wednesday the tragic loss of the young actor.

“From now on we will see with our hearts in a fist his most beautiful performances and his particular look. We lose a French actor,” Castex said on Twitter.