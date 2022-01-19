Medicine registers more than 1,300 less admitted applicants

According to the latest report from the Study Center of the Granada Medical Union, published this January and prepared by Dr. Vicente Matas, Medicine is the degree with the highest number of admissions to the 2022 Specialized Health Training exam (FSE), with 13,059 applicants. to the Internal Medical Residents test (MIR), compared to 14,425 last year, which translates into 1,366 fewer students.

Medicine is followed by Nursing, with 7,915 admitted, compared to 7,240 last year; Psychology, with 4,435, compared to 4,338; Biology, with 1,107, compared to 1,135; Physics, with 245, compared to 217; and Chemistry, with 241, compared to 284 in 2021.

On the other hand, said report reflects that the percentage of feminization of the total number of those admitted to the exam for this year is 75.1 percent and ranges from a minimum of 43.7 percent for Physics to 89.2 percent for Nursing. , going through 64.4 percent of Medicine, 68 percent of Chemistry, 74.2 percent of Biology, 77.8 percent of Pharmacy and 82.8 percent of Psychology.

administrative situation

Regarding the administrative situation, the Granada Medical Union points out that “the vast majority are presented without limitations, followed by those affected by the quota, a total of 1,527, of which 382 received a study stay and the remaining 1,145 affected by other situations with a quota of places”. Welcomed to temporary residence, 772 were admitted, with a community regime, 529 and the remaining 142 with permanent residence.

Regarding the distribution of MIR applicants, in the 2021-2022 call, by country, after Spain, the country with the most applicants and admitted is Colombia, with 676 applications admitted (4.69% of the total); followed by Ecuador, with 413 (2.86%); Venezuela, with 324 (2.25%); Bolivia, with 279 (2.06%); Peru, with 277 (1.92%); Italy, with 266 (1.84%); Cuba, with 148 (1.03%); and the Dominican Republic, with 145 (1.01%).