Megan Fox’s engagement ring has thorns “if she tries to take it off it will hurt”

In an interview Machine Gun Kelly, claimed that the engagement ring he gave his girlfriend, Megan fox, is made from two precious stones and that form a “dark hearts” are linked by a golden band of thorns.

On January 12, the couple uploaded through social networks the moment when MGK got down on one knee and proposed to the actress, under a tree in a luxury resort, in Puerto Rico. In addition, Fox in the publication revealed that the oath was sealed symbolically drinking each other’s blood

Recently the singer along with Fox, gave an interview for the magazine vogue, heAfter he will participate in the event of the Dolce & Gabbana men’s fall 2022 collection, where he paraded on the catwalk of the famous haute couture brand.

During the interview, he was asked about the commitment and the video that was published on social networks: “We publish it to control the narrative. Instead of someone snapping a weird mobile photo of a ring on our hand and saying wow! But yeah, I wasn’t expecting that. I just recorded it with my mobile.”

In addition, he denied the rumors that cameramen had recorded the intimate moment “It wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like putting my phone against a cup,” he said.

The special engagement ring

The engagement ring he gave Megan Fox, which is valued at $340,000 as stipulated Daily Mail. It is composed of two precious gems; the first is a purebred Colombian emerald, which was mined and cut into the shape of a teardrop, and represents Fox’s birthstone. The second is a diamond that represents the singer’s birthstone.

“The concept is that the ring can be separated to make two rings. When put together, it is held in place by a magnet. So you see how it comes together? And then it forms a dark heart” Machine said.

However, that was not all “And do you see this here? The bands are actually spines. So if you try to take it off, it hurts…”, and ended with this sentence “Love is pain!”.

Look at the engagement ring: