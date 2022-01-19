Mexican Marcelo Flores scores his first goals with Arsenal U-23

The Mexican attacker is taking advantage of the first opportunities in the Premier League Cup

Marcelo Flores scored his first and second goals of the season with Arsenal Sub 23 at the start of the year.

The Mexican national team, even with the largest team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino, signed up with two goals in the Premier League Cup with the Arsenal Subsidiary, just at minute 2 of the game and the other at 81′.

Marcelo Flores celebrates with Arsenal Sub 21 goal against Chelsea Getty Images

In this way, flowers he nailed two goals to Bournemouth, in the category that has been standing out in recent games, the Sub-23.

Marcelo he scored the first entry for the ‘Gunners’ two minutes into the match, after appearing at the far post just to push. While in the second, at 81′, he scored with a right foot and a cross after taking advantage of a wall between his teammates on the edge of the area. In the end the match was 4-0 and with this result Arsenal reached second place in Group A.

How will it be remembered? Marcelo Flores is usually on the payroll of Mexico’s minor teams, but the coach Gerardo Martino decided to give it a chance in the Tri Mayor, for the friendly game on December 8 at the Q2 Stadium, against Chile.