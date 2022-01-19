Microsoft is bringing games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush to the metaverse

The technology giant Microsoft wants to take firm steps with video games and metaverses. The company reported that it is preparing the purchase of Activision Blizzard, creator of great titles such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Guitar Hero, among others.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that video games “will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms.”

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to Nadella, will usher in a “new era of gaming” that will put players and creators at the center. In addition, he believes that this will make games “safe, inclusive and accessible to all,” the executive said.

To stay with Activision Blizzard, the company founded in 1975 by Bill Gates, you must pay the sum of USD 68 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2023.

This step taken by Microsoft to enter the world of metaverses should not be surprising. The company has openly expressed interest in developing a virtual world that could compete with the one proposed by Mark Zuckerberg, in October of last year.

The actions undertaken by Microsoft give clear signs of its interest in making the most of the possibilities offered by the metaverses, either in the area of video games and leisure, as well as in the workplace.

Last November, the company announced that it is in the process of creating a metaverse that will be adopted by businesses. In this sense, they developed Mesh, a new platform that will be connected with the Teams remote work tool, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Among other things, Microsoft intends that companies accelerate their digital transformation by taking them into their metaverse, because, as they explain, it can help workers to meet in a digital environment, make meetings more “comfortable with the use of avatars and facilitate creative collaboration from all over the world.”

The metaverse goes hand in hand with Bitcoin

The metaverse seems to be the new word that will be on people’s lips in the coming months or years and, although it may seem unrelated to Bitcoin, there are people who do see common ground between the two.

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Abra, Bill Barhydt, recently indicated thatBitcoin and the metaverse or virtual economies are not based on different concepts, rather believes that they are based on the same philosophy of «decentralization and financial freedom».

“Anything that goes in that direction is valuable, particularly at this time, when there is a constant and intense struggle for control of people’s money and the virtual economy that spreads over the Internet,” added the executive.