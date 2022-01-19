MLB Carlos Correa Goes All Out Hires Agent Scott Boras

Various media reported that Carlos Correa has decided to hire Scott Boras as his new agent. The Puerto Rican baseball player would have made this change of representatives as part of his quest to get a great contract from free agency and thus become the highest-paid shortstop in MLB baseball.

Carlos Correa reported through an official press release the decision that Scott Boras be his new agent to get a great contract together once the activities are resumed in the Major League market.

“I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me on the road. Boras Corporation offers the highest levels of expertise and proven experience in baseball,” said the former Houston Astros.

The Puerto Rican was previously represented by the firm William Morris Endeavor, however, in his opinion, the change was necessary to achieve the goal he has in mind: to be the shortstop in the Majors.

Carlos Correa has not hidden his desire to overcome the contract that Francisco Lindor achieved with the New York Mets. Plus, he knows of Boras’ abilities, having recently landed Corey Seager’s contract with the Rangers.