Movistar Fusion launches new discounts

Movistar offers the possibility of contracting television beyond mobile or fiber lines. You can configure the television with the different Movistar Fusión packages depending on what you want: football television channels, series, movies and access to streaming platforms such as Disney+ or Netflix. These are the new discounts that premieres Movistar Fusión.

Free unlimited lines for 4 months

Until next February 2, 2022 Movistar gives you the possibility of having a free infinite additional line with unlimited data, calls and SMS for 4 months. Once this promotion ends, the mobile line will cost €22.5, one of the lowest prices on the market for an unlimited data rate at the moment.

A promotion that can be accessed by all customers who have contracted the fiber under a Fusion convergent modality o Connect Max. One aspect to note is that it is possible add up to 10 additional infinite lines for free in the different Movistar Fusion packages, all of them benefiting from 4 months free. Once finished, you can decide to change the operator or pay 22.5 euros per month for each additional line, which is a more than reasonable price. A rate that is available only for registration of new lines and contract portability, not being available for migrations from prepaid or repositioning. The holder that makes the portability to Movistar will have to be the same as the one of the Fusion product that you have contracted.