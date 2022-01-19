Movistar Fusion launches new discounts

Movistar offers the possibility of contracting television beyond mobile or fiber lines. You can configure the television with the different Movistar Fusión packages depending on what you want: football television channels, series, movies and access to streaming platforms such as Disney+ or Netflix. These are the new discounts that premieres Movistar Fusión.
Free unlimited lines for 4 months
Until next February 2, 2022 Movistar gives you the possibility of having a free infinite additional line with unlimited data, calls and SMS for 4 months. Once this promotion ends, the mobile line will cost €22.5, one of the lowest prices on the market for an unlimited data rate at the moment.
A promotion that can be accessed by all customers who have contracted the fiber under a Fusion convergent modality o Connect Max. One aspect to note is that it is possible add up to 10 additional infinite lines for free in the different Movistar Fusion packages, all of them benefiting from 4 months free. Once finished, you can decide to change the operator or pay 22.5 euros per month for each additional line, which is a more than reasonable price. A rate that is available only for registration of new lines and contract portability, not being available for migrations from prepaid or repositioning. The holder that makes the portability to Movistar will have to be the same as the one of the Fusion product that you have contracted.
LaLiga free until the end of the season
For football fans Movistar has a gift. With the Selection Fusion package with LaLiga we will have LaLiga for free until the end of the season for 69 euros per month, plus an additional mobile line with infinite data. The promotion lasts for 4 months and once it has ended, the price of the rate will be 117 euros.
The Fusion Selection package with LaLiga X2 includes a starter or selection device, with free Netflix for 3 months, access to more than 80 channels, series and LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank. Also 3 mobile lines of which one has unlimited calls, SMS, and limited GB bonus, the second with calls at 0 cents per minute and 5 GB for browsing and the third line calls at 0 cents per minute and 200 MB for browsing . Finally, fixed and symmetric fiber up to 1 Gb.
With the exception of Total Fusion, all Fusion modalities have the promotion of a 25% discount for 4 months and free Netflix for 3 months that ends January 31, 2022.
For example, if we contract Fusion Selection with Fiction we can do it for a price of 78 euros per month instead of 116 euros, which is its usual price, and maintain this discount for 4 months. Depending on the mobile lines, the fiber speed or the television content that interests you, you can choose one type of Fusion or another.